Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

TGT stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

