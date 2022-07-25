Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

USMV opened at $71.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

