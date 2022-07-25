Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.