PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.05 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

