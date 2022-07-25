Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $123,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

ADSK opened at $195.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

