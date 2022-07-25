Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $187.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.