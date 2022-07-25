The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $215.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

