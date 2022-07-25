WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,309,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 317,574 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

COMT stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.