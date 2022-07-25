WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 478 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

