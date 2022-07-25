WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,244 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $718,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after buying an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,336,000 after buying an additional 90,485 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $66.07.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

