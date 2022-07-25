WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 478 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.90 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.