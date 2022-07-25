WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $75.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.