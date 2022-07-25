Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

