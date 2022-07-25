Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Price Performance

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

