WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 238 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $221.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

