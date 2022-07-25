Unicly Mystic Axies Collection One Day Trading Volume Reaches $92.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $987,578.43 and $92.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032534 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
