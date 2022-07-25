Formation Fi Market Cap Achieves $200,007.84 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $200,007.84 and $173,067.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032534 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

