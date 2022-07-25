Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,050,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,145,000 after purchasing an additional 333,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,128,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,762,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $90.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

