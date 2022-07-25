Ethereum Yield Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $176,510.51 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00008011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,032.47 or 0.99990665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

