Sandy Spring Bank Sells 838 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

