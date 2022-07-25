Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.