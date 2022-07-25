22,964 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 63,371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 49,452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

