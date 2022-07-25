Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,444 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 77.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $675,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.90 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

