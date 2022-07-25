WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,639 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIAL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,350,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,852,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,803,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,426,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.25 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.