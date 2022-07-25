Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

COMT opened at $38.25 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

