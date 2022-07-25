OMG Network Hits One Day Volume of $43.32 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $274.97 million and $43.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00008898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00210104 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

