WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $33,928.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About WebDollar
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,512,260,371 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
