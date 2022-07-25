Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $887,925.26 and $7,681.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00042568 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000226 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,563,459 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

