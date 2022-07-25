disBalancer (DDOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $90,803.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $961,652.79 and $90,803.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032534 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 6,810,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,278,982 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
