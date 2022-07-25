FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.54 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and $3.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002447 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 803,194,716 coins and its circulating supply is 601,329,647 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

