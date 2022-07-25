Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $90,163.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023725 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004935 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000913 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
