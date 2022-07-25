Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120,684.18

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for approximately $159.00 or 0.00721614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $120,684.18 and approximately $12,604.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032534 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
