GCN Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $28,458.38 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00256668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.