BASIC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $98,629.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $98,629.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,032.47 or 0.99990665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.