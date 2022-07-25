SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

