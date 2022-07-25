Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,651,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,849,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 546,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 108,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

