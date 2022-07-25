Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.18.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.