Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.18 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45.

