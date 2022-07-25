iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

