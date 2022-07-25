Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $239.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.03.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

