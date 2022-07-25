Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 71,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

