Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

