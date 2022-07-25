Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF alerts:

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BETZ stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.