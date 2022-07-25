S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $361.94 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.