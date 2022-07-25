Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

