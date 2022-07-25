Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Roblox by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

