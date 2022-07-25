Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.86. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

