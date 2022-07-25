Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

