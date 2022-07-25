Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,399,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,538,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $117.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51.

