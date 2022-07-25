Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $181.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

